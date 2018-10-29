Some Red Sox fans celebrate World Series by worshiping Tom Brady

New England fans loyalty to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs so deep that those celebrating the Boston Red Sox World Series championship at Dodger Stadium made sure to worship the G.O.A.T.

Some fans could be seen huddled around a Brady shirt outside of a men’s bathroom at the stadium following the Red Sox Game 5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A shirtless man placed the shirt on the ground and began bowing to it.

Other fans quickly joined in and began chanting “Brady! Brady!”

They also placed their Red Sox hats and money on the shirt.