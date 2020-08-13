Some schools alter reopening plans as more Mass. communities become high risk for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - More Massachusetts communities have been labeled as high risk for the coronavirus, causing some schools to change course for the fall.

The Department of Public Health’s updated risk map shows that Lawrence, Salem, Saugus, Hull, Fall River, Lynn, Revere, Everett, Chelsea, Granby and Holyoke had more than 8 cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks.

Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey C. Riley sent this updated map to superintendents for guidance on reopening their schools.

Hours after receiving it, Salem schools decided to switch to all remote learning for the school year, including for students in kindergarten through fourth grades.

In Boston, Mayor Martin Walsh says he is getting ready to announce a decision on how public schools in the city will reopen in the fall.

“This is no question one of the hardest decision we have to make moving forward,” he said during a press conference Wednesday.

The Boston Teachers Union plans to rally at City Hall Thursday, calling for a remote start to the school year and a later phasing in of hybrid learning.

Parents and teachers calling for Gov. Charlie Baker to do more to get kids back in school next month gathered at the State House Wednesday.

Matt Ardolino, who is pushing for schools to open up their classrooms to students, says, “It’s hard for kids to learn at home. You don’t learn social skills at home. You know kids just want to play on their xBoxes and their computers, which is understandable, but we really need these kids to get back into school. You can do it in a social distanced way.”

The state deadline for schools to submit their finalized plans is Friday.

Worcester, the state’s second largest school district is expected to vote Thursday on how students there will be learning come September.

