Somerset school staffer placed on leave amid allegations of inappropriate conduct with students

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A staffer at Somerset Berkley Regional High School has been placed on administrative leave amid allegations of inappropriate conduct with students, officials announced Wednesday.

The staffer was placed on leave Tuesday after the school district received reports of inappropriate conduct during an extracurricular program at a different school district earlier this month, according to a joint statement issued by Somerset Berkley Regional School District Superintendent Jeffrey Schoonover and Somerset Police Chief George McNeil.

“Both the school district and police department are taking this matter seriously and the Somerset Berkley Regional School District will cooperate fully with the Somerset Police in their investigation,” school officials said in a news release.

The staffer will remain on leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)