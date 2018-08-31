FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation brought New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady together with some of his biggest fans.

Keith Mello, 17, of Somerset, was one of the nine kids that got to meet the G.O.A.T.

“Whether you’re a Patriots fan or not, a lot of people agree, he’s like the greatest quarterback to ever play,” he said.

The fans got to try on the Super Bowl rings and were given personalized jerseys.

“It was crazy because they didn’t make a big deal out of like,” Mello recalled. “He kind of just walked in and I was like, whoa, he’s like right there.”

Mello was born without all four chambers of his heart and has been fighting hard to play sports like his brother and sisters.

“With my condition, I get short of breath quicker and more easily tired, so keeping up with them is tough, but kind of like, you just keep going,” he said.

Mello added that Brady knows how to fight hard too.

“He kept fighting, he kept trying and he succeeded,” he exclaimed.

Mello and his family say it’s a day they’ll never forget.

