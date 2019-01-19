Somerville declares snow emergency for Sunday, parking ban to go into effect

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A spokesperson for the town of Somerville announced Saturday that a citywide snow emergency will go into effect at 3 p.m.

City officials announced that all school and recreational activities to be held after 7 p.m. will be canceled. All city and school activities will be canceled and the libraries and the skating rink will be closed as well on Sunday ahead of this weekend’s major storm.

RELATED: Track the storm on interactive radar

The city issued a warning to residents to move their cars to the even sides of the streets before 7 p.m. to avoid being ticketed offering extra parking in municipal lots.

Parking at the schools will no longer be permitted.

To ensure the safety of pedestrians, Somerville officials say that property owners are responsible for removing snow and ice from the sidewalks abutting their property within six daylight hours of the end of the snowfall.

Anyone anticipating having trouble removing snow from their property may contact the Somerville Teen Shoveling program who offer their services to seniors and persons with disabilities for a fee.

Those interested in this service should contact Christopher Hosman, Community Services Manager, 617-625-6600 ext. 2406 or chosman@somervillema.gov.

Community members are encouraged to sign up for the City’s alert system to receive the emergency phone, email and/or text message alerts as well as important information for your neighborhood. Residents may sign up for alerts at www.somervillema.gov/alerts or by calling 311.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)