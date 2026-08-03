SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerville firefighter appeared in court on Monday and is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from people, promising to sell World Cup tickets.

Robert Whelan, 50, has been charged with larceny over $250 by false pretense, forgery of a document, and uttering a false instrument in connection with allegations that he accepted money from multiple victims totaling over $14,000 and in return promised to sell and provide tickets to FIFA World Cup games.

Whelan allegedly claimed that, because of his status as a Patriots season ticket holder, he had priority access and the ability to make group ticket purchases to the World Cup through his regular season ticket contact, and then took money and issued false email confirmations.

Court documents revealed, “He made varying excuses, but ultimately informed the parties in the chat that all the tickets were flagged and canceled due to internal fraud concerns and that refunds would be issued.”

Police say Whelan went as far as telling the victims that he was withdrawing money from his city of Somerville pension to make matters right. But investigators learned he created fake documentation and was never in touch with the Somerville retirement board about his funds.

Whelan’s defense attorney said his client was a middleman between a ticket seller and customers, and that it was the seller who didn’t make good on the deal.

“He reached into his pocket for close to $20,000 to buy tickets online, and made people whole. He’s taken a complete hit and a complete loss,” Sean Delaney said, the defense attorney.

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