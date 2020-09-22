Somerville man finds massive, unmovable safe in new apartment

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who been working on a home in East Somerville for months found a massive vault that he can neither open no move out of the home. Now, he is opening up his home to anyone who thinks they can get the safe out.

Manoj Mishi has now been trying to get rid of this safe since March. It was left by the previous owners when he bought the house in March and though he did not notice it at first, he said it has become all he can see.

“I was like, this looks small. It’s not gonna be a big deal but, here we are,” he said.

By his count, at least 30 groups of people have come to his home and attempted to move the safe.

So far, none have been successful in maneuvering the vault –estimated to weigh about 1,000 pounds– down the home’s narrow staircase.

“If you can take it downstairs, it’s all yours,” Mishi said.

Mishi has even been in contact with the previous owner who said they have no idea what the combination could be.

Even the realtor is stuck.

“I have no idea how the thing got in here,” Peter Cote said. “It’s really kind of a mystery to me.”

As for what may or may not be inside the safe, that too is a mystery waiting to be unlocked.

The house hits the market on Wednesday.

