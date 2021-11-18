SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Somerville are investigating after a girl claimed that two women attacked her with a rock, officials announced Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a fight in the area of Gilman and Walnut streets around 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 9 found a juvenile female suffering from leg and head pain, according to the Somerville Police Department.

The girl told police that she was attacked by two women and struck in the head with a rock.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Somerville police.

