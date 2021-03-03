Somerville woman creates website to help people book vaccine appointments in Mass.

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A group is stepping up to help with the growing struggle people are having scheduling a vaccine appointment in Massachusetts and it all started with a Somerville woman who’s been on maternity leave.

Diana Rastegayeva built the website MACovidVaxHelp.com after being inspired by her own grandfather’s struggles trying to book an appointment in Florida.

She looked into the issues and found that process wasn’t straight forward and caused more headaches than relief, so created her website to help others trying to book a vaccine appointment.

“I wanted to really try to reach people who couldn’t do this themselves, who didn’t have access to these resources, and the way to really do that was build a website,” Rastegayeva said.

Her website uses a mix of automated features and volunteers continuously refresh the page to keep track of available appointments so those who are eligible can get a shot.

Rastegayeva’s network of more than 500 volunteers have booked more than 750 appointments so far, bringing comfort to those who need it.

“It’s been a year since we’ve been in our houses, isolated, feeling pretty helpless and this is one really clear way you can help,” she said. “To help those who really need it, it puts a big smile on my face every day.”

