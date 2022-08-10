EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The son of the MBTA Chief of Police is under arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man from Lynn in July, sources told 7NEWS.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Chief of Police Steven Mazzie said 35-year-old Brian Green was arrested and charged with the murder of Jarmahl Suston Wednesday. Suston was killed inside a Central Avenue apartment on July 19.

Sources said Brian Green is the son of Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green and a conductor on the Commuter Rail.

Police said that Brian Green previously lived at the Central Avenue apartment and was reportedly upset about the victim’s relationship with his estranged wife, who still lived in the apartment.

According to police, the 35-year-old went to the apartment where the victim was staying, fatally shooting him in the bedroom. Investigators said they used surveillance video to identify Brian Green as the suspect.

Sources said he was taken off a commuter train Wednesday in Reading and arrested for murder without incident.

Brian Green is expected to be arraigned in Malden District Court tomorrow.

