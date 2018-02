(WHDH) — A new slimming secret is becoming more popular with people looking to lose weight.

Some nutritionists say “souping” can help you shed a few pounds.

The idea is that soup helps keep you full for a longer time because of the water that goes in it.

Soup can also help keep your blood sugar up so you have more energy.

