KINGSTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Multiple law enforcement sources have confirmed that police have arrested a driver in connection with a hit-and-run crash in New Hampshire that left a retired police sergeant dead.

Officials are expected to provide further information during a news conference at 1:30 p.m.

Troopers responding to a report of a missing bicyclist in the area of Route 125 south near New Boston Road in Kingston around 8:30 p.m. found a bicycle and rider down an embankment off the shoulder of the highway, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The bicyclist, who police identified as 59-year-old Donna Briggs, a former Hudson police sergeant who had been living in Derry, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows a blue GMC Yukon manufactured between 2000 to 2006 fleeing the area after hitting Briggs around 11:40 a.m., according to police.

Briggs, who retired in 2013, was training for the Police Unity Tour. The event is ride from New Jersey to Washington, D.C. that helps raise money for fallen law enforcement officers.

