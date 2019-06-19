Sources: ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s longtime girlfriend lands in Mass. to begin stay at halfway house

BOSTON (WHDH) - The longtime girlfriend of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger was transported to Massachusetts on Wednesday to begin her stay at a halfway house in Barnstable County, sources told 7NEWS.

Catherine Greig, 68, was released from a federal prison in Minnesota after spending nearly 8 years there.

Sources say she landed at Boston’s Logan International Airport just after 9 a.m. before being brought to the halfway house, where she will be monitored by Barnstable County Electronic monitoring in Bourne.

Greig’s sister, Margaret McCusker, told 7NEWS that she’s happy to have her sister back in the Bay State.

“I’m just happy she’s coming home. It’s been far too long,” she said. “She’s a wonderful person and I hope she’s happy and I’m happy.”

Greig served a multi-year sentence for helping Bulger while he was a fugitive.

She spent 16 years on the run with him before they were captured in Santa Monica, California, in 2011.

The gangster — who was convicted of a litany of crimes in 2013, including participating in 11 murders — died in federal prison in October 2018 at the age of 89 as a result of “blunt force injuries of the head.”

Greig is scheduled to be released from custody on Sept. 29, 2020.

She will move to Quincy upon her release.

