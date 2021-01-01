South Boston group continues New Year’s Day plunge tradition despite pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - The L Street Brownies continued a century-old tradition of plunging into cold water to start off the new year.

About a dozen swimmers waded through the chilly water near the Curley Community Center in South Boston on Friday.

The group wanted to keep the event small because of the pandemic.

“We came and welcomed the new year with a swim, and stayed in for about 5 minutes and then got out,” swimmer Joanne Barker said.

The event usually draws hundreds of swimmers, some in outrageous costumes.

“Because of COVID I’ve been swimming outside a lot more often but this is the first time in cold water,” Barker said.

Swimmers said the plunge is meant to promote friendship, health and fun for this tight knit community.

“I wouldn’t be anywhere else on New Year’s Day,” Elaine Howley said.

