BOSTON (WHDH) - A South Boston man is facing an assault to murder charge in connection with a stabbing in Allston last month, police said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 56 Gardner St. just after 4:30 p.m. on April 8 found a victim in the area of Chester Street and Brighton Avenue suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Boston police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A follow-up investigation revealed that a 34-year-old South Boston man, whose name has not been released, was a suspect in the case, police said.

He was arrested Wednesday just after 7:30 a.m. on a warrant out of Brighton District Court on charges of assault to murder and aggravated assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

