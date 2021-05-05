South Boston water main break leaves some in the area under a foot of water

BOSTON (WHDH) - Utility crews spent Wednesday evening wading through streams of water after a main break flooded homes and businesses in South Boston.

The influx of water caused the road to buckle near the intersection of Dorchester Street and East 8th Street around 6:30 p.m. and left some homes and businesses in the area under a foot of water.

“First kid was taking a bath wife didn’t notice anything. Second kid a minute later, within 30 seconds of the kid being in the bathroom, I’m just noticing that the water is brown as it can be,” said Alex Gilman who lives nearby. “And I yelled to my wife did you notice anything that was going on initially? She’s like, ‘Not a thing.’ Pouring the water over my kids had quickly realized it’s his brown as it gets.”

Crews worked quickly to get the water turned off.

Firefighters say drains in the area worked well but buildings were still damaged.

“Has a significant amount of water — 12 to 14 inches of water,” District Fire Chief Jerry Hogan said. “That’s the main hazard right there. There’s no one in the building, the gas and electric is shut off, there’s a lot of water in there so they’re going to have to call repair company, get the water out, and they’ll work with the ISD building inspector.”

No injuries were reported and 25 buildings are experiencing service disruptions.

“Infrastructure and some of the water mains is old and they just break,” Hogan said. “A construction truck is going to have to come rip up the street and then repair the main.”

