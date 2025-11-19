BOSTON (WHDH) - A renowned restaurant in Boston was put on the map – for the first time, a local establishment is receiving a Michelin star.

In a major moment for Boston’s culinary scene, the South End’s 311 Omakase became the city’s first restaurant to receive a coveted Michelin star.

The prestigious Michelin Guide hosted its annual ceremony for northeast cities on Tuesday in Philadelphia, announcing which restaurants it considers the best of the best.

Michelin dining inspectors spent months eating in the greater Boston area over the past few months; they rate restaurants based on the entire experience of the meal, awarding the best locations one, two, or three stars.

Opening its doors in the summer of 2023, the star highlights 311 Omakase’s meteoric rise.

Executive Chef Wei Fa Chen was celebrated for his incredible Japanese cuisine and the restaurant’s outstanding atmosphere.

Several other Boston-area restaurants earned accolades from the Michelin Guide, including six restaurants that did not receive stars but were recognized as Bib Gourmand, meaning they serve good quality food at a good value: Bar Volpe, Fox & the Knife, Jahunger, Mahaniyom, Pagu, and Sumiao Hunan Kitchen.

Asta, Carmelina’s, Giulia, La Padrona, Lenox Sophia, Moëca, Mooncusser, Neptune Oyster, Nightshade Noodle Bar, Oleana, Pammy’s, Select Oyster Bar, Somaek, Thistle & Leek, Toro, Urban Hearth, Wa Shin, Woods Hill Pier 4, and Zhi Wei Cafe were all recognized as “Recommended” by the guide.

Mahaniyom, in Brookline, was singled out for an Exceptional Cocktail Award.

