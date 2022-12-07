SOUTH HADLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A South Hadley man has been charged in connection with the death of his 70-year-old father in September, officials announced Wednesday.

Police today filed an application for a criminal complaint in Eastern Hampshire District Court in

Belchertown charging Craig R. Weise, 35, with the murder of his father, David Weise Sr., on Sept. 9.

Investigators allege that Craig Weise killed his father in their shared home at 37 Lawn St. and then

attempted to set the house on fire.

South Hadley Police were called to the home that day at around 4 p.m. by a home health care agency, where police discovered the body of David Weise Sr. and evidence of recent burning within the home.

An investigation into the circumstances of his death began immediately and the Office of the Chief

Medical Examiner later ruled the death a homicide.

“We hope this development in the case will assuage any concerns of the community while also providing

some answers for David Weise Sr.’s family,” said Northwestern Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Suhl, in a statement. “Investigators have worked tirelessly since Mr. Weise’s body was discovered on September 9 to identify the perpetrator of this crime,” said Suhl. “We are confident in the evidence we’ve gathered.”

An arraignment date in Eastern Hampshire District Court has not yet been set because Craig Weise has been detained at the Hampden County House of Correction on unrelated charges since his arrest in Holyoke on Sept. 10.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)