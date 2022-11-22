WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Tuesday, Doctor Jason Tracy of South Shore Hospital provided an update on the conditions of the patients the hospital took in Monday after a driver crashed through an Apple store in Hingham.

Tracy said eight patients remain at South Shore Hospital, two of which are in intensive care.

Professionals at the hospital said they are proud of their response yesterday because of how much they train for incidents like Mondays.

“We had full teams available for every single patient who arrived,” Tracy said. “17 of those patients arrived in 47 minutes, five of them were in extreme critical nature, the rest of them had various injuries, very few of them were minor injuries, most of them were quite significant.”

Doctors from South Shore said no one will need an amputation, although the injuries from the crash ranged from significant head injuries to orthopedic injuries. Tracy mentioned injured limbs and “lots of fractures,” as well as chest trauma and pulmonary injuries.

“And so there is a long road to recovery for many of our patients who are in our facility,” he said. “At this point we’d expect them all to survive.”

Officials also said 10 patients had been discharged from the hospital Monday, and two patients were transferred from South Shore Hospital to bigger medical facilities in Boston.

