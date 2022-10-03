SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Southborough Police said two officers “scored a nice save” rescuing an owl who was tangled in a soccer net over the weekend.

Southborough Police said officers Keith Nichols and Jake Woodford assisted an owl who was tangled in a soccer net at the P. Brent Trottier Middle School on Sunday.

“We’re happy to report that he was able to take off in flight on his own after the rescue,” Southborough Police wrote in a Facebook post.

