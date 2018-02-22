Southborough Police searching for package thief

Southborough Police said they are continuing their search for a package thief.

The suspect was seen on home surveillance video driving up to the house in a 2017 or 2018 black Honda CRV and then approaching the home wearing all black and ski goggles.

The suspect stole two packages that had just been delivered to the home by Amazon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southborough Police Department.

The home surveillance footage shared by the Southborough Police Department can be seen here.

