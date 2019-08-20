Southwest Airlines to cut flights between Boston, 3 major cities

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet flies over Mesa, Ariz., en route to Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport Wednesday afternoon, March 13, 2019. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. is issuing an emergency order grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft in the wake of the crash of an Ethiopian Airliner that killed 157 people. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

BOSTON (WHDH) - There will soon be three fewer cities that Southwest Airlines customers can fly to from Boston’s Logan International Airport.

Nonstop service from Boston to Kansas City, Milwaukee, and Atlanta will come to an end on Jan. 6, according to the airline.

Southwest is eliminating nearly 20 routes in total across the country.

In a statement, Southwest spokesman Dan Landson said, “We are always evaluating our service patterns and performance to ensure that we are offering the right number of seats for the community based on demand from travelers.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)