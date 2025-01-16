A Southwest Airlines pilot from New Hampshire was arrested in Georgia Wednesday, removed from the cockpit of a plane that was getting ready to take off.

David Paul Allsop, 52, of Bedford, New Hampshire, was booked into jail and charged with driving under the influence.

Passengers said they were getting ready to take of from Savannah when the plane stopped and police boarded the aircraft.

“[The officer] went into the cockpit,” passenger Robert Newmerch recounted. “He walked back out of the plane, came back a couple minutes later, and the pilot left with him.”

Southwest Airlines said they Allsop has been removed from his role

“We’re aware of a situation involving an Employee on Flight 3772 Wednesday from Savannah,” a Southwest spokesperson said in a statement. “The Employee has been removed from duty. Customers were accommodated on other flights, and we apologize for the disruption to their travel plans. There’s nothing more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Employees and Customers.”

“My shoes are coming off,” Newmerch said. “How is a pilot getting through anywhere with any type of alcohol in his system whatsoever?”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)