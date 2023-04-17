(CNN) — SpaceX’s Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, was left grounded on its launch pad in South Texas on Monday morning because of a technical issue, delaying the vehicle’s historic first launch attempt.

The massive Super Heavy rocket booster, which houses 33 engines, was expected to roar to life and vault the Starship spacecraft off its ground pad, which lies within SpaceX facilities on the coast of South Texas, sending the vehicle soaring out over the Gulf of Mexico.

But the launch was called off due to what the SpaceX broadcast said was a pressurization issue. SpaceX could attempt the mission again in 48 hours.

The team will continue to load the rocket with fuel in what’s known as a “wet dress rehearsal,” but will stop the count with 10 seconds left on the countdown clock.

