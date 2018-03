(WHDH) — SpaceX said its Mars spaceships will be ready for liftoff soon.

CEO Elon Musk said the ships will be ready for short flights by next year.

Right now, SpaceX is working on how to build the ships.

Musk added that his prediction could be off because his timeline is optimistic.

