Special delivery: NH mailman sends cards to 2020 grads on his route

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Concord, New Hampshire mailman is delivering letters of his own to 2020 graduates on his route.

“I happened to see this yard sign that says a 2020 graduate lives here, so I said I should just get them a card,” said mailman Joshua Crowell.

Crowell’s card contained a $5 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card a note: “Dear graduate, congrats on graduating. Please enjoy this card and get something at Dunks. Your mailman Josh.”

And Crowell has been sending cards with the same message to other graduates since.

“Knowing that they’re not going to be able to walk across the stage to get their diploma, it’s kind of a little depressing,” Crowell said. “So why not try to cheer them up a little bit and put a little smile on their face?”

Now Crowell has been getting thank-you cards in return.

“Some of them, I guess it brought tears to their eyes knowing that there’s someone out there that’s thinking of them during this time,” he said.

