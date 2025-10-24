ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - If you want to hit the water before it gets too cold, we’ve got an idea for you! 7’s Amaka Ubaka takes us to the North Shore where a kayak tour is gaining Mass Appeal.

The water is waiting in Rockport! Gear up, strap in your kayak, and get ready to paddle.

Once you push off, the world quiets down.

North Shore Adventures guide Clay Rice knows the water well. For years, he’s led kayakers to share a spot few ever get to see.

“When youre out in a kayak it’s just you, and the water, and the animals,” said Rice.

Rice shared some of his favorite views during the trip out to Straitsmouth Island.

“Coming around this corner is probably my favorite view in the entire trip,” said Rice. “Those lighthouses were built in the mid 1800s and they’ve been there a long time.”

Rice said he also enjoys the wildlife encounters he experiences during the kayak trips, including seeing mola molas — massive ocean sunfish.

“A very ancient species. As you can see, they don’t look like any other fish that you’ll ever see out in the ocean. Very bizzare,” said Rice.

The experience gives kayakers a front row seat to the best show on the water.

“Getting out there on the water and seeing how small we actually are in the grand scheme of things really changes your perspective on life and how you see the world,” said Rice.

North Shore adventures offers kayak tours from April through November, and kayakers must book in advance.

For more information, you can visit: https://www.northshoreadventure.com/tours

