WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A holiday trip turned into a safety scare for a Woburn family.

They say their rental car shouldn’t have been on the road, and when they tried to get some money back it was a dead end.

That’s when Solve It 7 took the wheel.

Harry Macdonald took his family to Seattle for a Thanksgiving getaway.

“It was a very very happy time for us,” said Harry.

But he says the trip took a troubling turn.

His rental car kept flashing a tire pressure warning.

“I didn’t think much of it,” said Harry.

Until one morning…

“We had plans to take a two-hour trip up into the mountains and the tire was flat,” said Harry.

Harry tried to fill the flat, but he says a liquid started leaking from the tire.

“The minute I saw it exiting the tire, I said this is a problem. We can’t take this car to go on the trip we planned. I thought, what if we were driving at the time…what if it decided to go while we were doing 60, 70 miles an hour? It’s a scary thought,” said Harry.

Harry says a mechanic told him the tire should never have been on the road.

“He measured the depth of the tread and said it is illegal for me to try and repair this tire so my only option was to buy a new tire,” said Harry.

The new tire and labor cost him almost $300.

When Harry called the rental company to be reimbursed, he couldn’t get any traction.

“They didn’t respond at all. The supervisor was at lunch, the supervisor wasn’t there,” said Harry.

And when the supervisor did respond, Harry says he wouldn’t agree to repay him the $300.

“Listen to what you’re saying to me. Does that make any sense at all? What if your wife was in that vehicle and something happened? Would you feel the same way?” asked Harry.

Harry wrote a letter to the company’s corporate office.

“I never got a response from them. So, I said, now what do I do?” questioned Harry.

Then he reached out to Solve It 7 and we got things moving.

We contacted the company.

A spokesperson told us, “Customer safety is our top priority. After reviewing the photos and documentation in this case, we reimbursed the customer and closed the claim, and we are reinforcing tire‑inspection practices with the local team.”

“You guys came through. Channel 7 responded right away, I sent you an email and you said you were interested in it and would follow up on it and here we are today. I am really, really happy and grateful for you,” said Harry.

