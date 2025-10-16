BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver slammed into the house of a Massachusetts man and no one wanted to pay for his repairs, until Solve It 7 got involved.

“I’m watching a football game. I heard a loud screech and then I heard a big crash against my home,” recalled Steven.

That’s when his weekend came to a smashing stop.

“It was always in my head, especially when you hear the cars at night, that maybe it’s not safe. Going too fast around this curve, a curve I called the city about a million times,” he explained.

A driver veered off the road and rammed into Steven’s front porch.

“So basically, my whole front stairs were caught underneath his car, so he couldn’t go anywhere,” he said.

Unfortunately, the driver’s insurance policy only covered $5,000 in damage. Steven’s repairs were going to cost a lot more.

But he couldn’t get any money once the insurance company learned a city street sign was also damaged in the wreck.

So, Steven’s claim was stalled until the city decided whether to also file a claim.

“I wanted to pursue the city to get them to put their claim in so I can at least get my deductible or something back. But there was a long delay,” said Steven.

While he waited, Steven fixed his porch and invested in his own barricade, to protect his house.

“All I could think about was somebody come up those front steps, a family member, a friend walking up those front steps at that particular time, wouldn’t have been with us right now. It’s a scary thought,” he told us.

The posts went up fast, his insurance claim was slow-going.

“I called everybody at city hall, from the vice mayor to the city council to the law department to the office manager and all getting it back to me, but that was five weeks of calling. I was frustrated all the time,” said Steven.

Steven’s claim sat parked for more than a month — until Solve It 7 hit the gas.

“I was growing up and watching 7NEWS and that’s initially why I called,” said Steven.

We called the city, and 48 hours later, the roadblock was gone.

A spokesperson said they’d drop their claim — so Steven’s could finally move forward.

