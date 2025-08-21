A broken sprinkler system has left a local couple high and dry. So, they called Solve It 7.

“We have a lot in common, but we both love nature, we both love to hike,” said Jennifer.

Jennifer and her husband, Dave, also love gardening.

“I’m a naturalist and ecologist, so I’m naturally drawn to these kinds of areas,” said Dave.

So when the newlyweds went house hunting, this backyard sealed the deal.

“It’s like our own private arboretum,” said Dave.

“We were just, you know, really thrilled,” said Jennifer.

Before they moved in last winter—the septic system was replaced. When the ice melted, Dave and Jennifer noticed some damage.

“They had inadvertently torn up all of the irrigation system,” said Dave.

“We were like, oh no. We saw all of the pipes and the wires from the irrigation just torn up, like 18-foot pieces of pipe everywhere,” said Jennifer.

They say the contractor promised to make repairs by April – but the work never happened.

“It was pretty frustrating. I would call and he wouldn’t respond. I would text and he wouldn’t respond, and then he would say he was going to come and he wouldn’t show up,” said Jennifer.

As the summer heat set in — the trees and plants they loved were drying out.

“They would be irreplaceable. They’re very old. They’re very beautiful. They were well taken care of. And, you know, they need water, and it would just be a shame to lose them because of the irrigation system,” said Jennifer.

So Dave planted the idea to call Solve It 7.

“It was his idea that was like, you should call Solve It 7. I thought, like, no, they’ll never respond to us, but you did right away. So I was like, Dave, they called me back.

We called the contractor.

He agreed to pay for repairs and

That week—Dave and Jennifer’s check arrived.

“Thank you for helping us. Because I don’t think that this would have been resolved without you,” said Jennifer.

