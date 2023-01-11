(WHDH) — When replacing two gift cards proved harder than they thought, a local family turned to Solve It 7 for help! Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

Mimi was walking on sunshine.

The Wakefield woman threw herself a party to celebrate turning 50 and being cancer free.

“Hearing that you have cancer is hard enough and then knowing that it was gone was magical,” Mimi said.

The party was at a local restaurant.

Mimi put out this basket, and her guests filled it with cards and gifts.

But she says after she got home, she couldn’t find the basket.

“What devastates me, knowing that I would never be able to read those messages. I felt badly for people who had given gifts,” Mimi said.

Gift cards for a wine shop and bookstore were in that missing basket, given to Mimi by her brother and his wife Diane.

“We thought it was a perfect gift,” Diane said.

Diane asked the drugstore where she bought the gift cards to reissue them.

But the person at the drugstore said she would have to contact the wine and bookstores directly.

“Nobody could pull up the card information. It was just back and forth. I was frustrated,” Diane said.

So Diane contacted Solve It 7.

“I was heartbroken for what had happened,” Diane said.

We reached out to the staff at the drugstore, and they sent Mimi replacement cards.

Now she’s ready to do some celebratory shopping.

“Thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. It’s been a rough, you know, few years, and this is a win,” Mimi said.

You’re welcome, Mimi. A representative at the drugstore told us they were glad to help. And we are too. Can we help you?

