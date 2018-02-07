Speed limits reduced due to slushy roads after snow in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. (WHDH) – Hundreds of schools called for early dismissals Wednesday as a winter storm packing snow, ice and rain moved through Massachusetts.

Snow turned to sleet and freezing rain during the afternoon. It was expected to persist into the evening. About 290 schools reported closings or early dismissals.

Road conditions were already deteriorating before noon. State police announced a reduced speed limit on the Mass Pike. A reduced speed limit of 40 mph was in effect from the New York line to interchange 11 in Millbury.

Many spin-outs and crashes were reported as snow started to pile up. Motorists were reminded to not crowd the plows. Officials reminded drivers to take it slow.

Ice covered roads were the concern for road crews heading into the evening hours.

