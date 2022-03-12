PALMER, MASS. (WHDH) - A speed restriction has been put in place on the Massachusetts Turnpike as a wintry mix creates slick travel conditions Saturday.

The speed limit on the highway has been restricted to 40 mph from the New York state border to mile marker 63in Palmer, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

There is also a ban on tractor-trailer, tandem, and special permit vehicles on the Mass. Pike.

Update: Restrictions on I-90 extended, in place from NY border to MM 63 in #Palmer. https://t.co/M6i7SJfgwK — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 12, 2022

