CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Splash pads in Chelsea will stay open 24-7 as the heat wave continues.

The 14 splash pads in Chelsea are usually only open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., but the water will keep flowing for the next few days.

The city will also provide free ice packs, ice pops, and water as part of Chelsea’s Fiesta Futbol and Freedom event Thursday, celebrating both the World Cup and the Fourth of July.

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