BOSTON (WHDH) – The warm temperatures from the week didn’t last, but we are seeing a sign of spring – Sullivan’s Castle Island is open for business.

The fan-favorite spot is back open and delivering a wicked deal to its valued customers.

The iconic family-owned spot in Southie kicked off its 67th season by serving up half-priced hotdogs through March 2.

Customers say Sullivan’s has been a staple in the community for decades. Locals have flocked to the Castle Island concession stand to get their fill of summertime favorites like lobster rolls, friend clams and more.

Hundreds, including Boston Police officers, came out for Saturday’s big opening.

For the last 67 years, no day says spring is on the way better than #OpeningDay @sullydogs on #CastleIsland!!! And, today, February 24 is that day!!! Bon appétit everybody!!! pic.twitter.com/jp39XbsQQi — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 24, 2018

