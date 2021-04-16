Spring storm: Here’s where the most snow has fallen in Mass. so far

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A spring storm that is sweeping across the Bay State on Friday morning could dump up to 8 inches of snow in parts of Central and Western Massachusetts before it clears out.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex, Northern Berkshire, Western Franklin, and Western Hampshire counties until 8 p.m., while a winter weather advisory has been issued for Southern Berkshire, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampshire, and Western Hampden counties.

Ashby came in at number one for the amount of snow fallen Friday with 11 inches marked on the ground there.

Earlier in the day, Ashburnham was at the top of the snowfall leaderboard, with 8 inches of fresh powder on the ground as of 6 p.m.

The town’s DPW supervisor Rand Williams was not pleased his community hit the jackpot. He said it has been all hands on deck since early in the morning to remove the heavy snow.

“Very heavy to push, hard to keep on the blade, wants to roll off. The wet snow has made it very difficult for sure,” he said.

Royalston has gotten 7.5 inches of snow, while 7 inches has fallen in Ashby. Six inches of snow is on the ground in Fitchburg.

Nine inches of snow was reported in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, and 7.5 inches in New Ipswich.

Residents in Princeton were left to dig out from well over half a foot of snow but they said this is just par for the course in Central Mass.

“To get 8 to 10 inches of snow in the middle of April is definitely more of an April Fool’s surprise,” said Katherine Huck who owns the Mountainside Bakery.

Motorists are being urged to use caution due to slick road conditions and limited visibility.

Officers responded after a car slid off the road in Wellesley.

At Russell’s Garden Center in Wayland, the flowers seemed a little stressed out by the late visit from Jack Frost. The business was off but the staff said the plants will be just fine.

“From our point of view this gives us a day to kind of catch up on everything we need to do,” said Marie Winter. “It’s kind of like, take a deep breath before the huge onslaught.”

The storm is expected to significantly weaken by Friday afternoon.

Snow reports…southern NH and north central MA — the jackpot areas. Some snow accumulation even made it all the way to Boston-Logan: 0.1". ❄️🌨️❄️ pic.twitter.com/UZbbaWRqnc — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) April 16, 2021

