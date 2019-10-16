Springfield police asking for help in search for missing 13-year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Springfield police are asking for help as they search for a 13-year-old girl who ran away from foster care on Sunday night.

Crystal Badillo is described as being about 5 feet tall, 105 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen in the area of Plainfield and Sanderson streets.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or 413-787-6302.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)