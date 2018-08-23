Springfield police identify victim of deadly shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Springfield police have identified the man who was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Greenleaf Street about 2:30 a.m. found 28-year-old Shavon Kelly, of West Springfield, in a car suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is being investigated by the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit along with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

