DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials in Duxbury are crediting a sprinkler system with preventing the spread of a classroom fire at Duxbury High School on Saturday.

Crews responding to an automatic fire alarm activation at the high school went to a classroom and found a small fire inside, according to the Duxbury Fire Department.

In a statement, fire officials said the sprinkler “kept the fire in check, allowing firefighters to extinguish the remaining fire, then overhaul the area to ensure no further extension into the structure.”

The cause remains under investigation.

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