FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials say a squirrel is to blame for the power outage that affected more than 1,000 people this week.

The Connecticut Post reports about 1,300 people lost power in Fairfield Wednesday morning.

United Illuminating was able to quickly restore electricity, and fire officials say they traced the issue to a squirrel that shorted the circuit.

The condition of the squirrel not been released.

Wednesday marks the second time in less than two months that squirrels have caused power outages in the town.

