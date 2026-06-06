BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Dorchester on Friday night that left a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 88 Bailey St. around 11:45 p.m. found a man suffering from stab wounds, according to police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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