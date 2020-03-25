(WHDH) — Starbucks is helping keep first responders and medical workers stay energized during the coronavirus pandemic with free coffee.

The coffeehouse chain announced Wednesday that those on the front line of the fight against the potentially deadly virus, including police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital staff and medical researchers, can receive a free tall brewed hot or iced coffee at no charge through May 3.

Starbucks said they were inspired to start this national initiative by its employees who have been giving back to their communities.

The Starbucks Foundation is also donating $250,000 to Operation Gratitude to support the delivery of 50,000 care packages to healthcare workers and $250,000 to Direct Relief to support the delivery of personal protective equipment and essential medical items.

