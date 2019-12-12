Startling surveillance video shows truck ram into pedestrian, send him flying outside NH gas station

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A pedestrian accident was caught on camera outside a Pelham New Hampshire gas station Thursday night.

The footage shows the moment a black pickup truck pulls into the parking lot of the BP gas station on Bridge Street and rams a pedestrian.

The victim was sent flying and tumbling to the ground.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 603-635-2411.

We are currently investigating a car vs. pedestrian accident that occurred at the BP Gas Station at 32 Bridge Street. If you have any information please call Cpl. Donovan at 603-635-2411. pic.twitter.com/s24Zb6iBL9 — Pelham Police (@PelhamNHPolice) December 13, 2019

