State getting $11.1M grant for safe drinking water

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s congressional delegation says the state has received an $11.1 million grant to go toward safe drinking water projects.

The grant has been received through the Safe Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, which provides resources to address drinking water infrastructure needs to promote public health and safety.

The grant follows a call by the delegation to the Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to prioritize research into high pediatric cancer rates in New Hampshire and the potential impact of environmental contamination.

The House recently voted to cut funding for the revolving fund.

