QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A sudden shutdown left patients in the dark Wednesday as local healthcare company Compass Medical confirmed an “imminent plan” to close its practices.

As patients eyed next steps, state officials said they are investigating what went wrong.

Compass, with locations in Quincy, Braintree, East Bridgewater, Easton, Middleborough and Taunton, shared a message on its website saying “After a steady stream of challenges, we were ultimately forced to make the devastating decision to close all offices of Compass Medical PC. effective immediately.”

“There is no good way to share this news,” Compass said. “We are heartbroken and truly sorry as we know the unprecedented impact on our valued patients.”

The statement came after many patients previously learned the news from their providers as they arrived at their appointments on Wednesday.

“I’m devastated,” one person said. “I don’t know what to do.”

“That was quite a shock,” said patient Donna Green.

Speaking with 7NEWS, some patients said the writing was on the wall.

“X-rays were not open except if you absolutely need one,” said patient Dominic Birrittieri. “Urgent care is closed. They want you to go to East Bridgewater or Brockton or something.”

In the wake of Wednesday’s announcement, all patients who rely on Compass will be looking for new doctor’s offices.

State officials responded, in the meantime.

“We understand that this is stressful news for patients and staff, and we are working to learn more about the situation as quickly as possible,” a spokesperson for the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services said.

The spokesperson said officials with the Office of Health and Human Services had reached out to Compass and been in touch with personnel at the state Attorney General’s Office as of Wednesday afternoon.

The AG’s office shared its own statement, saying it was aware of reports of sudden Compass Medical closures.

“We are gathering information and in close communication with our partners in the Healey-Driscoll Administration, particularly the Executive Office of Health and Human Services,” the AG’s office said. “Affected consumers and patients are encouraged to contact the AG’s office to share their concerns.”

The Quincy-based Compass found itself in legal trouble last fall when it was ordered to pay $16 million for committing fraud against another health care system.

In its message online, Compass said patients in need of help after this week’s shutdown should go to a local emergency room or urgent care center.

On the South Shore, though, Brockton Hospital remains closed due to a massive fire earlier this year. With nearby Good Samaritan Medical Center already strained by an increase in need, the Compass Medical closures have marked another lost healthcare option.

