FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are working with officers in Fitchburg to find a man reported missing over a month ago.

Authorities say Ethan Freeman, 23, was reported missing on Jan. 19, 2023, after he was last seen walking in the area of Arlington Street.

According to a description provided by MSP, the 23 year old is “about 5’11”, 210, with black hair and hazel eyes.” He was also last seen wearing a gray winter jacket with jeans, a black hat and gray boots.

MSP Director of Media Communications Dave Procopio said Freeman may have taken a ride share service to possibly Belchertown, Amherst or Gardner at the time.

Authorities also believe Freeman may have had a firearm with him, which he was licensed to carry, though the license has since been suspended.

Procopio said the MSP Air Wing as well as an MSP Special Emergency Response Team and K9 unit have been conducting a search for Freeman alongside Fitchburg police officers.

Anyone with information on the 23 year old is asked to call either 911 or the Fitchburg Police Department at 978-345-4355.

