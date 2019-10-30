State of the art research lab opens in Cambridge with eye on innovating healthcare

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Call it healthcare of the future.

7News got an inside look at the new state of the art technology inside the Phillips North America research facility in Cambridge Wednesday.

The tour included demonstrations of groundbreaking software like a camera that can read vital signs.

“The camera analyzes very small changes in your face that are caused by the beating heart, color changes in the face, and from that, it calculates the pulse rate,” one researcher explained. “From that, it analyzes the motion of your chest that is caused by breathing and from that, it extracts the breathing rate — respiration rate.”

Then, 7’s Kerri Corrado was able to test out a 3-D headset that could be used for minimally invasive procedures.

Instead of maneuvering around a number of monitors, doctors only have to look through the lens of the headset to glimpse the medical charts right in front of them. No movement necessary.

The headset is a mix of video game development and healthcare.

Lastly, 7News was given a look at the hi-tech neonatal intensive care unit.

“We built an adaptive environment that we hope will help the families cope with that stress as well as help the patient heal, and will also support the caregivers giving care to that patient ” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe Frassica said.

Special lights have been installed to set the time of day alongside new equipment to offer precise care and comfort.

The team of scientists are working endlessly on these advancements in the hopes that one day they will be incorporated in hospitals around the country.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)