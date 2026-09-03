MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - A state of water emergency has been issued for five days after crews responded to a major water main break in Maynard Thursday afternoon.

The water main break is on Thomas Street at the Summer Hill Glenn Complex.

The Maynard Department of Works said due to the severity of the break, the town’s water storage lost over 1.5 million gallons, roughly 33% of the capacity.

During the water emergency, all residents are required to practice water conservation measures by reducing the use of nonessential potable water and no outdoor water use.

Essential use includes utilizing water for cooking and consumption, and limiting use for bathing and laundry, according to the Maynard Department of Works.

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