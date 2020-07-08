State police add 2 men to the department’s list of Most Wanted Fugitives

(WHDH) — Massachusetts State Police have added two men wanted for murder to the department’s list of Most Wanted Fugitives.

The suspects were added to the list on Wednesday by the MSP’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, which is leading the investigations with the assistance of local police.

The first suspect they added to the list is 25-year-old Witchael Normil of Milton who is wanted in connection to a shooting in Brockton that claimed the life of 26-year-old Marshawn Potts last December.

Normil allegedly left Potts lying in his driveway with fatal gunshot wounds. Investigators later identified him as the shooter and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

He is described as a black male who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head. He has a scar on his cheek and numerous tattoos on his chest and both arms, including the name “Billy” inside his right upper arm, letters on his right knuckles, a type of crown on his left wrist and the head of a bull on his left shoulder.

He was an extensive criminal history including convictions for assault and weapons offenses and should be considered armed and dangerous, state police say.

The second suspect they added to the list is 34-year-old Derell D. Guy, who is wanted for murder and armed robbery.

Guy is accused of shooting 25-year-old Bryan Omar Mendez who was transported to Salem Hospital from his home in Lynn January 4 and was later pronounced dead.

An arrest warrant was obtained from Lynn District Court for Guy who has a lengthy criminal history including convictions for various assaults.

He is also the subject of two other unrelated arrest warrants in Massachusetts for assault vandalism, breaking and entering in the nighttime, and larceny charges and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Guy is described as a black male who is 6 feet 1 inch with black hair and brown eyes. He has freckles on his face and often goes by that moniker.

Guy has multiple tattoos including a demon head flanked by two skulls on his right shoulder and his initials “DG” on his forearm.

Anyone with information regarding these two suspects are urged to contact state police at 800-527-8873 or call 911.

