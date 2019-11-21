State Police add 2 men to the Department’s list of Most Wanted Fugitives

Jesse G. Ouellet (Left), and Saeed Y. Ali (Right), credit from the Massachusetts State Police

Massachusetts State Police added two men wanted for attempted killings to the Department’s list of Most Wanted Fugitives on Thursday, state police say.

The suspects were added to the list by the MSP’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, which is leading the investigations, along with our local police partners, to track them down.

The first suspect they added to the list is 37-year-old Jesse G. Ouellet who is wanted for two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, as well as for firearm offenses.

The charges come from evidence that on April 16, Ouellet shot a man in the stomach outside the S&A Market convenience store on Ward St. in Worcester following an altercation. A bystander was also struck by a stray bullet before Ouellet fled and Worcester Police obtained an arrest warrant.

Both victims survived.

Ouellet is described as a white male who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has many tattoos, including on both arms and shoulders, stomach, and legs.

Ouellet should be considered armed and dangerous, state police say.

The second suspect they added to the list is 40-year-old Saeed Y. Ali who is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault and battery, and vehicular offenses for running down his victim with a motor vehicle.

Evidence indicates that on July 12, Ali was driving a vehicle when, without warning, he intentionally struck a male relative of his former girlfriend as the man walked through a parking lot outside a Savers store on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield. After the initial impact, Ali then backed over the victim and then went forward again and struck him a third time.

The victim sustained extremely serious injuries including multiple bone fractures, severe lacerations, and broken teeth.

West Springfield Police obtained an arrest warrant dor Ali who has a lengthy criminal history including prior convictions for various assaults.

Ali is described as a black male who is 6 feet and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his back and right shoulder, including a large dragon.

